What started as a hobby for a Spring father is now bringing joy to millions

SPRING, Texas -- These are not your average Christmas lights.

A father in Spring is using his passion for music, lights and dancing to help spread joy.

Frankie To-Ong, also known as Htown Frankie on TikTok, creates elaborate light sequences and pairs it with a variety of music from Christmas tunes to Hip-hop.

What started as a hobby has now led to millions of views on social media.

To-Ong also makes the season a bit brighter for kids in the hospital. Each year he creates a special light show for them.

"The reason why I did the light show for Texas Childrens was in honor of my daughter, Piper. She had heart Surgery when she was 5 and we had such excellent care at the hospital the health care workers were just outstanding in The Woodlands and the Medical Center" said To-Ong.