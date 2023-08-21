The man was driving and ended up crashing into a PECO pole near Little Flower Catholic High School.

Driver fatally shot in head before crashing into pole in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after he was shot in the head while driving in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section early Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 3 a.m.

Police said the man was driving at the time of the shooting and ended up crashing into a PECO pole near Little Flower Catholic High School in the 1000 block of West Lycoming Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities are still working to identify the victim, who was not carrying an ID at the time of the wreck.

Police are also working to determine where exactly the shooting happened.

