Delaware Valley, Jersey shore brace for remnants of Ian this weekend

Here at home, crews are preparing for what's left of Hurricane Ian.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Diana Cox of Exton, Pa. showed Action News the view from a beachfront condo in Garden City Beach, South Carolina over a video call.

She's there for a wedding and spent her Friday watching the storm surge as Hurricane Ian struck.

"It's kind of hitting Georgetown, South Carolina so the northern edge with the most wind is hitting here between Garden City and Myrtle Beach," said Cox. "Because all the water in Charleston blew out."

About an hour after we spoke with Cox she said the power went out, water filled the streets, waves breached her balcony and the building started shaking.

"From being out in Exton you don't see this kind of scenery, like how angry Mother Nature can get. So seeing it first hand and knowing it's only a Category 1 now kind of puts into perspective these storms," said Cox.

Around 4 p.m. she said the worst of the storm appeared to be over.

PennDOT crews throughout the area cleared storm drains ahead of all the rain.

At the Jersey shore, officials are monitoring conditions, expecting between 2" - 4" of rain in Cape May and Atlantic counties.

In Atlantic City, free parking has been made available here in a garage for those who are concerned about flooding.

Tidal flooding is a concern for Atlantic County officials, especially in back bay areas.

"That wind holds a lot of that water up in there," said Vince Jones, Atlantic County Emergency Management Director. "So the next high tide dumps twice as much water in that back bay area. And we refer to that as a stacked tide."

Rip currents and beach erosion are also a concern.

Officials warn if you do encounter flooded roads this weekend, do not drive through it.