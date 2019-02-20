Inmate goes missing on work release in Berks County

The hunt is on for a Berks County jail inmate who failed to return from a work release assignment.Officials say Hector Ruben Ortiz Jr. left his place of employment at Morgan Corporation in Caernarvon Township with another employee on February 14th.Ortiz was dropped off at the Lancaster Avenue interchange of the West Shore Bypass in southwest Reading.He was last seen wearing a navy Waste Management jacket and had a white hard hat.If you have seen this man, contact police immediately.-----