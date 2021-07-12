PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tamala Edwards interviewed David Thornburgh, the President and CEO of the non-profit Committee of Seventy the non-partisan 'government watchdog' non-profit.
They discussed Governor Tom Wolf's veto of recent voting legislation, and the push by GOP State Senator Doug Mastriano for a forensic audit of the November 2020 election.
Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
A push to possibly change voting rules in Pennsylvania?
INSIDE STORY
TOP STORIES
Show More