Invasive Species of Crawfish Found in Bristol Waterways

By
BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) -- Aggressive yet delicious.

That's how the director of the Silver Lake Nature Center describes the Red Swamp Crayfish.

Jerry Kozlansky goes on to say, "They have been brought to the north from the deep south for cooking and eating purposes. They escaped, and are now a problem."

The crustacean, formally named Procambarus clarkii, have now been found in waterways across Bristol. In fact, folks in town say the intimidating looking creatures are frequently seen crossing Treaty Street.

There have also been sightings in the parking lot of a local Dunkin' Donuts on Beaver Dam Road.

For those who are unaware, there are native species of crawfish in these same waterways, but two things separate the Red Swamp Crayfish from the others. First of all, they are a bit larger than local crawfish. Secondly, they are significantly more aggressive and invasive.

Kozlansky says they do not pose any real threat to humans, but they certainly pose a threat to local wildlife, amphibians and small fish in particular.

When we asked Kozlansky what can be done he said, half jokingly, "Buy a few crawfish traps and open a creole restaurant in Bristol."
