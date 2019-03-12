'It's Always Sunny' star wants to have a catch with Bryce Harper

Actor Rob McElhenney from the hit TV show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" reached out to Harper on Twitter Monday night, saying, "Hey Bryce - I feel like I can call you Bryce because we are so much alike. Wanna have a catch?"
This isn't the first time, "It's Always Sunny" tried to court a Phillies star.
In the season five episode called "The World Series Defense," McElhenney's character Mac wrote a love letter to Chase Utley - complete with stickers! (You can watch it here, disclaimer for language)
The letter read:
"Dear Chase,
I feel like I can call you Chase because you and me are so much alike. I would love to meet you some day. It would be great to have a catch. I know I can't throw as fast as you, but I think you would be impressed with my speed. I love your hair. You run fast. Do you have a good relationship with your father? Me neither. These are all things we can talk about and more. I know you have not been getting my letters because I know you would write back if you did. I hope you write back this time, and we get to be good friends. I am sure our relationship would be a real home run!
Rooting for you always,
Mac"
It took a while - five years - but Utley did eventually answer the letter from, as he put it, "a Philadelphia youngster named Mac."
After reading the letter in a video from MLB Fan Cave, Utley said, "Thanks, Mac. Great letter."
And the 2008 World Series Champion second baseman responded with a letter of his own:
"Dear Mac,
I feel like I can call you Mac because you called me Chase. Sorry it took me five years to write back, but I am really busy playing a lot of baseball for the Phillies. Thank you for the compliment on my hair. It is my fourth favorite thing after baseball, running fast, and my dad. I'm sorry your dad doesn't like you. Maybe you could try to become a better son. Meeting you and having a game of catch sounds like a lot of fun but like I said, I am really busy playing a lot of busy for the Phillies. I hope you have a good life. Fans like you make my life a "grand slam!"
Your good friend,
Chase"
Fast forward to present day, and after McElhenney reached out the newest Phillies star, Harper responded, "You sure can call me Bryce. I bet this will be a real 'grand slam' of a friendship. Let's have a catch sometime this summer at the Bank! #PhillyLoaded."
Hours later, McElhenney said it's a deal, but wasn't satisfied with hanging out with just Harper. He also wants a certain Millville, New Jersey native to join in on the fun.
"Deal. Hey @MikeTrout you want in on this? I know I can't throw as fast as you but I think you would be impressed with my speed. I like your hair. These are all things we can talk about and more. See you in 2020!"
While Utley never got to have that catch, maybe Harper will (and Mike Trout, but only after the 2020 season, of course).