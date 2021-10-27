Man wanted for questioning in connection with hit-and-run crash that killed boy in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for questioning in connection with the deadly hit-and-run of a young boy on October 25, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for questioning in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed a young boy on Monday night.It happened at 4:18 p.m. at 33rd and Huntingdon streets in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.Police say a woman was crossing the street with her son, Ja-Kha House, at the intersection when the driver of a white Buick Enclave hit the child."It sounded like it hit a car, that's how hard the impact was," recalled Carol Green who witnessed the crash. "Everybody was trying to help the little boy and the mother because she was hysterical."The impact of the crash sent the boy about 25 feet into the air. He was taken by medics to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he succumbed to his injuries.Some witnesses told police the driver appeared to be fleeing gunfire."They said that somebody was shooting at him, that's what they said. I don't know the truth to that," said Green.Police say the striking vehicle, which was stolen from the 26th District, was found unoccupied at about 7:15 p.m. on the 4000 block of Balwynne Park Road with three bullet holes in the driver's side window. Officers also saw two men run from the vehicle.On Tuesday night, police released an image of a person wanted in connection with the investigation. Sources say the man being sought was the drive behind the wheel of the stolen Buick Enclave.On Wednesday, a small memorial of teddy bears, toy cars, and some candles were set up near the crime scene."I just want to say to this person who hit this kid, 'do the right thing, man up turn yourself in,'" said resident Kenneth Alston. "Justice needs to be done."Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.