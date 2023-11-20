JAMES furniture store is Rittenhouse Square's one-stop shop for home decor

JAMES offers home furniture and decor options for you and your pets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jimmy DeLaurentis opened JAMES as a one-stop shop for home decor.

JAMES is designed like a showroom where you can purchase luxury items to elevate your home.

DeLaurentis has a combination of experience in the industry of designing homes, interior design, and being a part of Ralph Lauren's creative team.

With 25 years of experience, he has developed a new passion to have a furniture line.

Each piece of furniture is named after Italian actresses from the 40s and 50s.

There is a pet sofa line for your furry friends and a luxury teddy bear line to add character to your space.

DeLaurentis' candle line consists of four scents that could be a signature piece to place on your coffee table.

JAMES also offers various accessories and gifts for your home.

