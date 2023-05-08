76ers' James Harden gifts MSU shooting survivor with sneakers after Game 4 win

John Hao said his spirits were strong and he is now a 76ers fan because of Harden.

PHILADELPHIA -- James Harden leaned in toward John Hao, a paralyzed Michigan State shooting survivor who developed a long-distance FaceTime bond with the Philadelphia 76ers star, and gave his new friend a hug.

"You look good," Harden told Hao.

The 20-year-old Hao and his parents smiled as the Sixers star guard resumed his pregame routine Sunday ahead of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference second-round series against the Boston Celtics. The family had been invited by Harden to attend a 76ers game once Hao was able to travel.

Harden rewarded Hao with an incredible performance in the Sixers' overtime win as he scored 42 points to go along with 9 assists and 8 rebounds. He also hit the tying shot in regulation and the eventual game winner in overtime.

"I had a special guest in the building," Harden told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth after the game. "... He just gave me good luck, brought me good vibes, good energy. We knew this game was for him."

In a social media post from the Sixers, Harden said Hao "gotta come back (for Game 6)."

Hao, an international student from China, recently left a Chicago rehabilitation facility where he'd been since a February shooting on the East Lansing campus that killed three students and injured five others.

Hao wore Harden's No. 1 Sixers jersey and attended the game with his parents. Hao's father also wore a Harden jersey and posed for pictures as the 76ers warmed up behind him.

"He's strong, he's bouncing back, he's recovering very well," Harden said on Sunday. "I feel like it's my job to give him that light, that smile that he deserves. Hopefully today was one of those days where he can smile."

Harden learned after the shooting that Hao was a fan of his and donated sneakers and money and then called the student to offer encouragement.

Harden also kept his promise that Hao could attend a game. The family watched the game from a club box at the Wells Fargo Center.

"When I got injured, he read the news about that, he just came to give us all the support we need," Hao told The Associated Press. "I'm so appreciative of that."

Hao said his spirits were strong and he is now a 76ers fan because of Harden.

"He taught me to keep strong," Hao said.

76ers' James Harden gives his sneakers to John Hao after Game 4 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The shootings at Michigan State happened in February during evening classes at Berkey Hall and nearby at the MSU Union. Students across the vast campus were ordered to shelter in place for four hours -- "run, hide, fight" if necessary -- while police hunted for Anthony McRae, 43, who eventually killed himself when confronted by police not far from his home in Lansing.

Hao said he doesn't know what's next for him and still needs additional treatment. Hao said he was committed to graduating from Michigan State, though he might move back with his parents to China.

"I hope to get back to my normal life and rehab as soon as possible," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.