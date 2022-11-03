Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden expected to miss a month with injury

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is expected to be out of action for a month due to an injury.

Action News sources have confirmed a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that says Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain.

Harden scored 24 points against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night in a 121-111 victory.

This comes as Joel Embiid missed his third game of the season, sitting out with an illness the team said was not related to COVID-19.

The Sixers are back in action on Friday as they host the New York Knicks.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.