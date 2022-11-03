WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden expected to miss a month with injury

WPVI logo
Thursday, November 3, 2022 7:01PM
Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is expected to be out of action for a month due to an injury.

Action News sources have confirmed a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that says Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain.

Harden scored 24 points against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night in a 121-111 victory.

This comes as Joel Embiid missed his third game of the season, sitting out with an illness the team said was not related to COVID-19.

The Sixers are back in action on Friday as they host the New York Knicks.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.