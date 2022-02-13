Dads show off their dance moves at The Jasmin Yahné School of Dance

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dad's got to learn how it's done.
The Jasmin Yahné School of Dance in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County hosted its annual Valentine's themed "Bring Your Dad To Dance Day".
From toddler dancers to teenage ballerinas, to good old dad, everyone showed off their moves.
The dance school's main goal is to increase parental engagement.
