Dads show off their dance moves at The Jasmin Yahné School of Dance

From toddler dancers to teenage ballerinas, to good old dad, everyone showed off their moves.
HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dad's got to learn how it's done.

The Jasmin Yahné School of Dance in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County hosted its annual Valentine's themed "Bring Your Dad To Dance Day".

The dance school's main goal is to increase parental engagement.
More TOP STORIES News