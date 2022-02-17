Eastern High School basketball star embracing life after cancer battle

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- If you need to find Jason Brice on the basketball court, just look for the guy who is always smiling.Because after the serious illness that Jason has overcome, he can't help but be grateful for every moment he's out there."Before, I used to take life for granted. I used to take shortcuts in life, school, basketball, doing chores, taking out the trash," Jason said. "I just now appreciate life more because it was literally almost taken from me multiple times."In his freshman year, Jason was hit in the groin during a game."I went to the hospital. I was throwing up, different stuff," Jason recalled. "And probably about two in the morning, they told my parents it might be cancer."The diagnosis was embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.Jason went through a 9-hour surgery to remove the tumor, and then six months of chemotherapy, losing 30 pounds in the process."Mentally it was very draining, and to this day, I still live with that trauma," Jason said. "And physically, it really hurt."This is why it's incredible to see where he is now.The junior at Eastern High School in Voorhees is averaging more than 14 points per game, having put up 20 or more in five games this year."He's our second-best player on the team; it's just a success story to see him out on the court," head coach Kevin Crawford said. "Anytime a kid goes through that kind of adversity, it's just wonderful to have him out there with your team."Jason has a shot to play at the next level and then hopes to pursue a career in sports management. But whatever he puts his mind to, this kid will be a success."He's a really good kid, a lot of fun to be around," Crawford said. "Part of the reasons why you get into teaching and coaching is it's fun to be around kids, it's fun to be around people that love life and Jason certainly loves life."