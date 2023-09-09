Eagles' Jason Kelce, teammates, family gather to watch his new documentary in Philadelphia

"I think there's a lot of healing that's going to come from watching this film," said the director.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans usually see Captain Jason Kelce play center on the football field.

Now, they can watch him take center stage in his documentary titled 'Kelce.'

"It's really a documentary that covers a life experience and my entire family is in it, my family with the Eagles are in it," said Kelce.

Kelce, along with his family, team, and film creators, spent their Friday night watching the documentary at Suzanne Roberts Theatre in Philadelphia.

"It's a love story," said Sheena Joyce, one of the filmmakers. "It's a love story between a city and a team, between Jason and his family, between Jason and Kylie, between Jason and Travis, so there's a lot of love."

"I think there's a lot of healing that's going to come from watching this film," said Don Argott, the director. "We'll have to relive the Super Bowl and what that meant. But when you see in the film how Jason deals with it, is going to help the city deal with it as well."

Viewers will see Kelce's milestone moments from last season, including the debut of his podcast 'New Heights,' the arrival of his third daughter, and the historic Super Bowl.

When asked what he hopes viewers will take away from the film, Kelce had a simple answer.

"I hope they take away just how many people are involved in this and how much of a community and support staff that all of us NFL football players have," he said.

'Kelce' will be released on Prime Video on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 p.m.