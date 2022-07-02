Officials: 2-alarm fire leaves firefighter, person injured in Jenkintown, Pa.

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County authorities are investigating a house fire that left two people injured, including a firefighter in Jenkintown.The fire broke out just before 8 p.m. on the 200 block of Summit Avenue.Chopper 6 was over the scene as heavy fire was shown coming from the three-story duplex on arrival.According to authorities, one person had to be rescued, and the fire went to a second alarm.The person pulled out of the house was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where their condition remains unknown.Officials also confirmed a firefighter was injured in this incident.There is no word yet the firefighter's condition at this time.