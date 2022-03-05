jeopardy

Former 6abc intern, now Temple University employee to compete on Jeopardy!

McHale says she practiced the buzzer at home and adds that being on set was overwhelming but amazing.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An East Falls native and Temple University alumni will compete Friday on Jeopardy!

Caitlin McHale is now an assistant director of marketing and communications at her alma mater, Temple University.

She's also a well-known name around the 6abc newsroom.

McHale worked in 6abc's Creative Services Department and even served as a station tour guide. She calls being on Jeopardy! a bucket list moment.

Friday, she will make her big debut.

"I've always watched the show," McHale says. "It was always on TV at night in my house. I mean, my parents had Action News on, and then obviously it comes on right after."

McHale also says she's always had a thirst for knowledge.

"I've always easily absorbed information and retained it for whatever reason," McHale said. "I guess that's just the way that my brain works. I don't want to say I'm the 'know it all,' but people really come to me when they need a need an answer for something. So it was kind of a natural fit."

Watch her compete Friday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

