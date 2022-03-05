Former 6abc intern, now Temple University employee to compete on Jeopardy!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An East Falls native and Temple University alumni will compete Friday on Jeopardy!Caitlin McHale is now an assistant director of marketing and communications at her alma mater, Temple University.She's also a well-known name around the 6abc newsroom.McHale worked in 6abc's Creative Services Department and even served as a station tour guide. She calls being on Jeopardy! a bucket list moment.Friday, she will make her big debut."I've always watched the show," McHale says. "It was always on TV at night in my house. I mean, my parents had Action News on, and then obviously it comes on right after."McHale also says she's always had a thirst for knowledge."I've always easily absorbed information and retained it for whatever reason," McHale said. "I guess that's just the way that my brain works. I don't want to say I'm the 'know it all,' but people really come to me when they need a need an answer for something. So it was kind of a natural fit."McHale says she practiced the buzzer at home and adds that being on set was overwhelming but amazing.Watch her compete Friday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.