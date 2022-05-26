award

Action News' Jim Gardner receives 2022 John Cardinal Foley Award in Wynnewood, Pa.

The award is given to a professional who strives to build a more just world.
WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Action News' Jim Gardner received a special honor Thursday at the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Montgomery County.

Gardner was awarded the 2022 John Cardinal Foley Award for Excellence in Communication.

That's something Gardner has instilled in our newsroom for decades.

6abc's General Manager Bernie Prazenica and Vice President of News, Tom Davis, were both on hand for the event.

Congratulations, Jim.
