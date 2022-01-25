health

Philadelphia mayor to undergo heart procedure Tuesday

Kenney plans to be back in the office on Thursday.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia mayor to undergo heart procedure Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will undergo a heart procedure on Tuesday.

He will be treated for "atrial fibrillation" through an ablation procedure, which is a routine and minimally invasive medical treatment.

Kenney will undergo anesthesia and will be out of the office for just two days.

He plans to be back to work on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiahealthpoliticsjim kenneyheart health
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
I tried a Hydrafacial and I can't believe what was hiding in my face
Montco health department ties 10 hepatitis A cases back to restaurant
Former CHOP patient becomes nurse at new King of Prussia hospital
Montco restaurant can reopen as officials investigate Hep A outbreak
TOP STORIES
Boy, 11, suffers burns during bonfire explosion
Son of Philly police officer shot, killed during apparent robbery
Officials ID victim killed in Montco crash; 4 others seriously injured
Another volatile day on Wall Street. Is it time to worry?
Getting paid on Venmo or Cash App? New tax rule might apply to you
Philly sees more graffiti during COVID, but artists say it's an outlet
Relief coming for residents enduring deafening steam plant noise
Show More
Introducing Millville, New Jersey's first female mayor
Tax season officially begins. Here's everything you should know
Amy Schneider now has 2nd most consecutive 'Jeopardy!' wins
Dad charged and fired from job after racist tirade posted on TikTok
Cruise ship takes passengers to Bahamas to avoid Florida warrant
More TOP STORIES News