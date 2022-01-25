Philadelphia mayor to undergo heart procedure Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will undergo a heart procedure on Tuesday.
He will be treated for "atrial fibrillation" through an ablation procedure, which is a routine and minimally invasive medical treatment.
Kenney will undergo anesthesia and will be out of the office for just two days.
He plans to be back to work on Thursday.
