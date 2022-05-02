jimmy kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID, cancels taping of Monday night's 'Live' show

Comedian Mike Birbiglia will fill in as guest host starting Tuesday night

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST. (ABC/Randy Holmes)

LOS ANGELES -- Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19, the late-night host announced in a tweet Monday.

"Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted," the tweet read.



Monday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" was scheduled to feature actor Tom Cruise and comedian Iliza Shlesinger along with musical guest Parquet Courts but "the show must not go on," according to Kimmel.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia will fill in as guest host starting Tuesday night, Kimmel tweeted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livecoronavirusabcjimmy kimmelotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL
Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon switch shows for April Fools' Day
Jimmy Kimmel pays tribute to Bob Saget: 'He was the sweetest man'
'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' back tonight: See the cast
Why Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space
TOP STORIES
DA: Bucks Co. woman shot 2 sons; children not expected to survive
Former Philly officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old
Worker dies after falling from lift at Ocean City amusement park
Alabama authorities searching for an inmate and corrections officer
Officers witness deadly drive-by shooting, open fire: Police
Amtrak, NJ Transit suspend service between Philly, NYC
At least 10 states report severe hepatitis in children
Show More
Philly man woken up by police who tell him: 'Your house fell'
Wawa giving away reusable bags at NJ stores on day bag ban begins
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
DoorDasher saves woman's life while delivering pizza
22-year-old kills grandfather then 2nd man days later in home: Police
More TOP STORIES News