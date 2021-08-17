Sources: Embiid, 76ers finalizing 4-year, $196 million supermax extension through 2026-27

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is finalizing a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension, sources told ESPN. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) August 17, 2021

Extension takes Embiid through 2026-2027 season and guarantees him a total of $261 million. https://t.co/0nqeUtxwfn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2021

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is finalizing a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension, sources told ESPN.The extension keeps Embiid under contract with the Sixers through the 2026-27 season for a total of $261 million. The four-time All-Star already was set to make $65 million over the final two years of his current deal.Embiid, who represented himself in the negotiations, became eligible for a supermax extension this summer after finishing second in MVP voting and second-team All-NBA with averages of 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds in 51 regular-season games in 2020-21.This contract is fully guaranteed, sources said, and does not include the same provisions protecting the Sixers in case of catastrophic injury to Embiid's lower back or feet, like the five-year, $147.7 million deal he signed in 2017.Since the 2017-18 season Embiid has avoided the kind of injuries that stalled the beginning of his career -- the longest stretch of games that Embiid missed in one season was the 11 games he missed this past spring with a bone bruise in his left knee.He suffered a tear in his right meniscus during the playoffs, but missed just one game and did not need surgery after the season, according to sources.Embiid's extension will begin in 2023-24 and is based off a projected $124.95 million salary cap for that season.Embiid, 27, has spent his entire career with the Sixers since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2014, posting career averages of 24.8 points and 11.3 rebounds while leading Philadelphia to the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks contributed to this report.