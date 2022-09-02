Jollibee restaurant set to open its doors in Northeast Philadelphia 

The food website Eater.com ranked Jollibee's chickenjoy the "best chain fried chicken in America."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Filipino fast-food chain that made national headlines is opening its doors in Philadelphia.

Jollibee's first store in Pennsylvania is at 7340 Bustleton Avenue.

The food website Eater.com ranked Jollibee's chickenjoy the "best chain fried chicken in America."

The new store is set to open at 9 a.m. Friday.

The restaurant is part of a $50 million redevelopment at the site of the former Sears in Northeast Philly.

The pandemic delayed opening until now.

Jollibee has more than 1,500 restaurants across 17 countries and says it is "quickly expanding across North America."

Along with fried chicken and chicken sandwiches, you can also find Jolly Spaghetti - topped with ham, ground meat and hot dogs - along with Palabok Fiesta, a "traditional Filipino noodle dish."