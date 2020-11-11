golf

'Maybe the greatest golf shot you'll ever see': Jon Rahm skips ball across pond in amazing hole-in-one at the Masters

By Ben Morse
Talk about birthday luck.

Jon Rahm, on his 26th birthday, produced potentially one of the all-time best golf shots during a practice round on Tuesday ahead of the 2020 Masters.

The Spanish golfer skipped the ball across the pond on hole No. 16, as is tradition in the practice rounds in the lead-up to the iconic major in Augusta, Georgia.

But after taking a favorable bounce when the ball made land on the other side, it weaved all the way across the lush Augusta green and finally into the hole for a remarkable hole-in-one.



Rahm's extraordinary feat unsurprisingly sent fans on Twitter into meltdown, with words such as "ludicrous" and "ridiculous" being used to describe it. Some even called it "maybe the greatest golf shot you'll ever see."

SEE ALSO: Cruise the fairway safely and in style with these electric golf bikes!

Rickie Fowler, left, watches as Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates chipping into the hole on 6th green during a practice round for the Masters tournament, Nov. 10, 2020, in Augusta.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum



Sports reporter Tyler Greever called it "one of the most ridiculous things I've ever seen in sports."

And while Rahm's shot would've likely sent patrons on the course into delirium, it was met with just the cheers of his fellow golfers and their caddies as spectators are not permitted at the Masters in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmastersgolfu.s. & worldsports
GOLF
NJ Mini Golf Pro Describes Competing on ABC's Holey Moley
Jets owner at center of political, discrimination investigations
Patrick Mahomes golfing, beer chugging in the NBA bubble, Joe Burrow gets a street and what you missed this weekend
PA couple rediscovers their 'happy' at Bella Vista Golf Course
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly mulls over possible COVID-19 restrictions
Parents frustrated after COVID-19 spike forces halt to hybrid learning
Woman gunned down while visiting family in Hunting Park
Postal worker recants claims of fraud cited by Trump campaign, top Republicans
AccuWeather: Soaking rain this afternoon and tonight, cooler weather returns on Thursday
Wawa, Dunkin' offering freebies for Veterans Day
350K Ring doorbell cameras recalled for fire risk
Show More
'Bachelorette' Tayshia makes some early connections, update on Clare
Horsham mother delivers her own baby on the way to hospital
Yeti recalls nearly 250K mugs over burning hazards
Prospect Park swears in first female police officer
Over 4K new Pa. COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News