Suspect dead after chase, carjackings, and officer-involved shooting on I-95 in Delaware identified

A suspect is dead after a chaotic series of events on Friday morning in Delaware that included carjackings and an officer-involved shooting.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police have identified the suspect who died after a chaotic series of events on Friday morning in Delaware that included two carjackings and an officer-involved shooting.

He has been identified as Jonathan Wiseman, 39, of New Castle, Delaware.

It all began around 7:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Ayre Street in Newport with a report of a suspicious person with a gun.

As police arrived, Wiseman fled on foot, pointed his gun at officers, and gunshots were fired. A school bus from DelCastle Technical High School, with 36 students on board, was struck by bullets in the area of Route 141 and East Market Street.

Fortunately, no one on the bus was injured.

Gary Martinez heard it all. The gunfire jolted him out of bed.

"I looked out the back window and I saw the state police coming down the ramp. Three or four cars maybe. Then immediately they pulled their guns and started shooting," he said.

He couldn't figure out what was happening

"I saw the police coming down, but when they started shooting I was like, somebody must have been shooting back at them," he said.

Wiseman then fled to the area of Route 141 and Route 4 where he was able to carjack someone and take off.

Police say that led to a lengthy pursuit in the New Castle and Newark areas.

The suspect stopped in a dead end on Old Coochs Bridge Road in Newark, behind the Red Roof Inn, and fled on foot toward I-95 southbound.

State police say Wiseman tried to carjack two vehicles, and during one of the attempts, he fired his gun, striking the interior of the vehicle.

They say Wiseman then carjacked a third victim at this location.

At this point, state police say pursuing troopers were forced to engage with the suspect and fired at him.

An uninvolved motorist was injured during this part of the incident, but it wasn't clear how the person was hurt.

"He was treated at an area hospital and released. The circumstances of this injury remain unclear and are under investigation at this time," state police said in a statement.

The suspect continued to flee southbound on I-95 until his vehicle came to a stop south of Route 896.

Police say troopers were again forced to engage with the armed suspect, and he was shot. It is still unclear if Wiseman was shot by police or if he shot himself.

Troopers tried to render first aid, state police say, but Wiseman did not survive.

Neighbors were left stunned by the trail of destruction, and that innocent kids were caught in the crossfire.

"It's terrifying, to be honest. I can't even believe this happened" said Victor Aken of Newport. "Why, just why? They're kids, just kids. It makes no sense."

Part of Interstate 95 was shut down for hours on Friday, but all lanes were opened shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with information or who witnessed incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police Sergeant Yeich at 302-741-2703.