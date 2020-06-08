'We were extremely disturbed': Temple University responds after video shows Philadelphia staff inspector hit student

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6234398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner Friday announced he is filing aggravated assault and related charges against Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials with Temple University said they are disturbed by claims that a police staff inspector assaulted on a student during a protest in Philadelphia last week.Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna is facing aggravated assault and related charges after a video was posted on social media that shows him shove a protester on the Ben Franklin Parkway, then hit someone on the head with a baton.According to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Officer Bologna struck the Temple University student in the head with an ASP, a collapsible metal police baton, resulting in the student needing 10 staples.The student was initially arrested by Philadelphia police. But after Krasner saw the video, his office declined to charge the student.Instead Bologna, who is a 30-year police veteran, will face prosecution for his role in the incident, officials confirm.Temple issued a statement, saying in part they are disturbed by the officer's actions."...we were extremely disturbed by the violent treatment of a Temple student by a Philadelphia Police officer during a recent off-campus protest. We have reached out to the student and will continue to support him throughout this process," officials said.Bologna faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby says inspector Bologna's dedication to the city is unmatched."Inspector Bologna is one of the most dedicated hard working individuals in the city of Philadelphia," said McNesby. "And he's been out there doing what he's supposed to be doing, protecting the city."McNesby says Krasner has rushed to judgment in filing these criminal charges without a complete and thorough investigation.