Passenger dies in Juniata Park crash, driver seriously injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has died after a crash in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on East Hunting Park Avenue at G Street.Police say two women were inside a 2005 silver Jaguar that was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck a tree.Authorities say the 22-year-old passenger died of her injuries at the scene. She has been identified as Jahzia Williams of Philadelphia.The 22-year-old female driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.The investigation is active and ongoing with Accident Investigation Division.