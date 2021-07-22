fatal crash

Passenger dies in Juniata Park crash, driver seriously injured

The fatal one-vehicle crash is under investigation.
1 killed, 1 injured in Juniata Park crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has died after a crash in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on East Hunting Park Avenue at G Street.

Police say two women were inside a 2005 silver Jaguar that was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck a tree.

Authorities say the 22-year-old passenger died of her injuries at the scene. She has been identified as Jahzia Williams of Philadelphia.

The 22-year-old female driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Accident Investigation Division.
