End of Era: Kenny's World, beloved South Jersey dollar store, closes after 30 years

"It's tough leaving but it's time for me to go," owner Ken Jackson said.
By
HADDON HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's the end of an era in South Jersey.

A beloved small-town family-owned dollar store has closed its doors.

Kenny's World on the Black Horse Pike in Haddon Heights closed for good Sunday after 30 years in business.

Owner Ken Jackson says he will take countless memories with him.

"Made a lot of great friends that I will have forever. Made a lot of great memories that will last forever. It's tough leaving but it's time for me to go," Jackson said.

Jackson says it was the people - the neighborhood, the schools, his employees - that made Kenny's World what it became.

"I had this community, the surrounding communities around my store, just unbelievable," Jackson said. "They helped me make a successful business."

He shared a similar message of gratitude on the store's Facebook page.

"Words can't express my appreciation for the love and support of this community and how much I care about the lives of all of you who have patronized my business through the years. It has meant a lot to me to have been such a part of your lives and I've been blessed to be a part of the significant events that have made us a family," Jackson wrote.

Jackson told Action News he plans to move to Florida to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

But he promises to be back to visit his family and friends.

"I'll be around. You can't get rid of me that easily," Jackson said.

