The baby was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a baby was shot in Kensington.

The incident occurred on Ontario and Emerald streets just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the child was shot in the hand.

The victim was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

At least one shell casing was found at the scene.

No word on any suspects.