Society

Community says goodbye to restaurant pioneer KeVen Parker

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends in Philadelphia said goodbye to a pioneer in the Black community on Monday.

For six hours, a steady stream of friends, colleagues and mentees tearfully walked through the theater of The Met on North Broad Street, some so grief-stricken by the loss of KeVen Parker they could barely stand to say goodbye.

The 57-year-old restauranteur died earlier this month from cancer and diabetes.

"He will be missed every day because I'm losing one of my best friends," said Parker's best friend, John Jones.

SEE ALSO: Local Black restaurant pioneer Keven Parker has died at 57
EMBED More News Videos

A pioneer in the Black restaurant community has died Friday. Keven Parker owned Ms. Tootsie's Restaurant on South Street and another location at the Reading Terminal Market.



Looking at all the lives Parker had touched, Lanez Perry-Boone says she felts his presence at the viewing.

She says he was like a father to her, but to many in this community, he was a trailblazer, opening various soul food eateries, particularly the now famed Ms. Tootsies.



"There was nothing there when he opened 13th and South," said Perry-Boone. "Most restaurants who opened up after him that were Black-owned went to him for advice and counsel, and he opened his arms freely."

"I knew him not only through the restaurant business, but also being a mentor, someone instrumental in helping me fulfilling some of my goals," said Parker's mentee, Gregory Love.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia community mourning loss of restaurant pioneer KeVen Parker
EMBED More News Videos

Dozens gathered to remember Philadelphia restaurant pioneer KeVen Parker, saying his legacy wasn't his restaurants or delicious food, but the love he gave and how he inspired others.



Love says they spoke the day before he passed.

"Something just said call him again. We had a conversation, brief conversation, but I think that was his way of telling goodbye because I didn't know how serious it was, and I'm just thankful I answered that text."

Parker was a self-made success story. The entrepreneur even made award-winning dishes that have been sampled by Patti LaBelle, Oprah Winfrey and former President Bill Clinton.

While his achievements paved the way for future Black restauranteurs, those who knew him say it's his ability to invest in the community that will be missed most.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiasocietyfoodcommunitycancer
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle blaze at apartment, brewery in Kennett Square
AccuWeather: Light snow/sleet/rain on the way
New details revealed after family found dead in Chester Co.
House sends Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
City ending partnership with Philly Fighting COVID
Vaccine frustrations are mounting in Pa.
Show More
6-year-old boy missing from Montco found; 2 men in custody
Should you wear two masks? We asked a doctor
Biden admin looking to 'speed up' Harriet Tubman on $20 bill
New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni arrives in Philadelphia
2nd vaccine shots postponed for some first responders
More TOP STORIES News