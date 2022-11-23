Kevin Bacon talks about role in Marvel 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' on Disney+

In the special, The Guardians are determined to lift Peter Quill's spirits, so they decide to turn Kevin Bacon into the perfect present for their leader!

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" streams on Disney Plus starting this Friday.

Kevin Bacon has a leading role, playing himself, and tells ABC7's Hosea Sanders it's great typecasting in this rollicking story!

Sanders: "So they finally got you into this Marvel Universe? That's gotta be pretty cool for you?"

Bacon: "Yeah, it's been great. I never would have imagined I would be coming in as me."

Sanders: "Also, I would imagine, pretty cool for the ego, except when those characters start to dog you a little bit."

Bacon: "Oh, it's great. I love it when Pom says to me, "Try to be Kevin Bacon, but if Kevin Bacon didn't suck. It was so fun because it's such a great group. To get a chance to hang out with them and welcomed as a stranger into this world they've all been living in for such a long time, was really a blast. I really enjoyed it."

Bacon has shot films in Chicago including, "She's Having A Baby," "Stir Of Echoes," and "Flatliners."

Bacon: "It's kind of like its own world, and sports and music are both important parts of the fiber of the city. I haven't been back for a little while, but I love shooting in that city. It's a really great place -- it's a great place to hang out."

Sanders: "What do you think the message of this special is, Kevin?"

Bacon: "If you're on another planet and you've forgotten the true meaning of Christmas, just come kidnap Kevin Bacon and it'll all come back to you."

