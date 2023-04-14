Advanced Treatment Options for Kidney Stones

Kidney stones can be very painful for anyone. The hard deposits can develop due to diet, excess body weight, and some medications. Some people are at risk for re-occurring kidney stones, due to genetics or lifestyle. When you have re-occurring kidney stones, they can interfere with your day-to-day life. At Temple, we offer some of the most advanced treatment options in the area to provide relief and management of kidney stones.

Dr. Justin Friedlander, Temple urologist, will speak on the medical management of kidney stones and surgical treatments that help to eliminate the pain that comes along with kidney stones.

Justin I. Friedlander, MD

Professor, Urology/Urologic Oncology

Fox Chase - Temple Urologic Institute

Justin I Friedlander, MD is an experienced, board-certified urologist who offers special expertise in kidney stones. He performs the most percutaneous kidney surgeries (PCNL) for kidney stone removal in the Delaware Valley and is highly experienced in treating rare and complex conditions including cystinuria.