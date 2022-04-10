Lucky to be alive: Three kittens rescued after being tied up, thrown in the trash

After ACCT Philly notified rescues in the area, the brothers are getting a second chance at life thanks to the volunteers at Stray Cat Blues Rescue.
HOW could someone treat these babies like garbage???— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) April 10, 2022
The three brothers were tied up in a plastic trash bag and found in a trash can in North Philadelphia. THANKFULLY someone heard their little cries and rescued them. @6abc pic.twitter.com/iQ6dm4lN28
"Somebody placed these little babies in a plastic trash bag, tied it up, and put it in the trash," explained Amanda Case, a volunteer with Stray Cat Blues.
It's been one week since this unthinkable act, but thankfully someone was at the right place at the right time.
Case said a neighbor in the area heard their cries and immediately took action.
Thanks to the neighbor's quick call, the three kittens who were put in the trash are alive today, and are now with volunteers at Stray Cat Blues.
They don't know how long they were tied in a garbage bag before they were found, but Case said it was sealed.
Their lives have done a complete 180 in the last week. Their foster mom, Skye, bottle feeds them every few hours, And at three in a half weeks old, they are growing boys at 15 ounces!
Say hello to Peanut 👋🏻 he may be the smallest of the bunch, but he’s the loudest! @6abc— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) April 9, 2022
** Full disclosure, I stopped recording so he wouldn’t fall off me! ** pic.twitter.com/R1oYiSS0gf
"The littlest one is Peanut and he's the loudest. We've also got Walnut and Cashew so we're calling them the Stray Cat Blues' mixed nuts," said Case.
Stray Cat Blues takes in stray and abandoned cats from Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery counties all the time.
"We want these guys to find the best possible homes, whether that's together or separately. We just want them to have their happy ending," Case said.
Peanut and his brothers will be up for adoption in seven to nine weeks.
Lucky to be alive:— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) April 9, 2022
Peanut, Walnut, and Cashew were found tied up in trash bag in North Philadelphia.
They are calling these little fellas, the mixed nuts! They are absolutely adorable, their story tonight on @6abc pic.twitter.com/wcNJbkTTqo
If you have your eye on adopting the mixed nuts or you'd like to check out the other cats looking for a forever home, visit their website. Stray Cat Blues is also always looking for volunteers at their Colmar and Lansdale facilities.