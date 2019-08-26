Knife fight at rooming house leaves 2 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men suffered injuries following a knife fight in the Logan section of the city Monday morning.Police were called to a rooming house on the 4900 block of North 12th Street at 12:30 a.m.Investigators said both men were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.According to officials, a 43-year-old man is in critical condition and a 33-year-old man is in serious condition following the incident.