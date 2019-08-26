Knife fight at rooming house leaves 2 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men suffered injuries following a knife fight in the Logan section of the city Monday morning.

Police were called to a rooming house on the 4900 block of North 12th Street at 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said both men were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to officials, a 43-year-old man is in critical condition and a 33-year-old man is in serious condition following the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philly newsstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in fast-moving West Deptford house fire
Police shoot dogs following attack on man
Man critical after shot while driving in Logan
Child, 10, struck in NE Philly; police questioning driver
Boy, 5, falls out of second-floor window in Center City
AccuWeather: Pleasant 70s today, warmer by Wednesday
High rip current risk in effect through Monday night
Show More
Teen shot twice in the back of the head in schoolyard
2 women sexually assaulted in separate incidents: Philadelphia police
Teen shot in hallway of Philadelphia apartment building: Police
Viral 26-pound cat 'Mr. B' getting adopted, shelter says
Junkyard fire burns 10 vehicles in Southwest Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News