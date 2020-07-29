Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Lane Johnson tests positive for COVID-19: 'Feel strong and ready to go'

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson warms up before the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles' right tackle Lane Johnson has been placed on the "reserve/COVID-19" list the team announced on Wednesday.

The list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Johnson says in a statement that he tested positive, but feels "strong and ready to go."



Nathan Gerry and Jordan Mailata have also been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

"I feel extremely safe.. but we can't control everything," said coach Doug Pederson on Tuesday responding to a COVID-19 outbreak involving the Miami Marlins.

Johnson will quarantine and follow protocols until he can return to Eagles training camp.
