Eagles' Lane Johnson tests positive for COVID-19: 'Feel strong and ready to go'

Eagles RT Lane Johnson says he tested Positive for COVID-19 in Statement



“Feel strong and ready to go”@6abc #LaneJohnson https://t.co/MrjIoH4zu8 pic.twitter.com/VkgcKLUp0D — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 29, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles' right tackle Lane Johnson has been placed on the "reserve/COVID-19" list the team announced on Wednesday.The list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.Johnson says in a statement that he tested positive, but feels "strong and ready to go."Nathan Gerry and Jordan Mailata have also been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list."I feel extremely safe.. but we can't control everything," said coach Doug Pederson on Tuesday responding to a COVID-19 outbreak involving the Miami Marlins.Johnson will quarantine and follow protocols until he can return to Eagles training camp.