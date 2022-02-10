restaurants

Liberty Point, set to open in April, looks to become largest restaurant in Philly

Liberty Point will include five bars and a permanent stage for live music.
By
Liberty Point aims to become Philly's largest restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A developer claims the single-largest restaurant in modern Philadelphia history is coming to Penn's Landing.

FCM Hospitality owner Avram Hornik announced Liberty Point will open in April, next to the Independence Seaport Museum.

The 28,000 square foot waterfront restaurant will consist of three levels and will be able to host up to 1,400 people at a time. The first level will be dog-friendly.

Liberty Point will also include five bars and a permanent stage for live music and entertainment.



It will be open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The company says the restaurant will create 150 new jobs once opened.

"We are excited to bring this new dining concept to the Waterfront to join the already vibrant destination for recreational, cultural, and commercial activities for the residents and visitors of Philadelphia. There's always something happening at Penn's Landing," Hornik said in a statement.

FCM Hospitality currently operates Morgan's Pier, Harper's Garden, Juno, Lola's Garden, Rosy's Taco Bar, Concourse Dance Bar, The Dolphin Tavern, Garden at Cherry St Pier and River Beer Garden (seasonal pop-up).

Liberty Point will be located at 211 S. Columbus Boulevard.
