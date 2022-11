Thankfully, the deli was closed at the time of the crash.

U-Haul crashes into deli in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are on the scene after a U-Haul drove into a deli in West Philadelphia.

It happened at Lee's Deli at the intersection of 47th and Baltimore Avenue.

Police are investigating how this happened.

Thankfully, the deli was closed at the time of the crash.

There have been no reports of any injuries.