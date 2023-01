Caleb O'Brien has been diagnosed for a second time with Pre B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

The Arden Theatre hosted a benefit concert for 6-year-old Caleb O'Brien on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Arden Theatre hosted a benefit concert for 6-year-old Caleb O'Brien on Sunday.

Caleb O'Brien has been diagnosed for a second time with Pre B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

There was a silent auction along with performances from twenty of Philadelphia's favorite vocalists.

All proceeds raised at the benefit go directly to Caleb and his family as they continue his demanding treatment.

For more information, visit: Concert4Caleb.com