Little Susie's Coffee & Pie Opens in Old City with sweet, savory hand pies on the menu

PHILADELPHIA -- Little Susie's Coffee & Pie shop owner, Dan Martino is all about single-serving hand pies.You can find all of his sweet and savory pies at the shop's newest location in Old City.Each month there's a new specialty pie flavor added to the menu.Specialty flavors include chocolate covered strawberry for Mother's Day, and barbeque favorites into the summertime.Martino launched Little Susie's original location on Lehigh Avenue in Port Richmond in 2019.His shop survived the pandemic by serving pies through a side window.In coming up with the concept, he needed to find a way to serve pie on-the-go without the mess.That's how the Little Susie's hand pie was born.140 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 191062532 E. Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125215-909-9388