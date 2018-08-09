EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3912071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Phila. Police Comm. Richard Ross speaks about North Philadelphia shooting. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 8, 2018.

A man and woman killed in a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia, that also left four other people injured, have been identified.The woman, 34-year-old Niesha Cooper, was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. The man who was killed, 32-year-old Averill Davenport, is a local rapper who went by the name General Reezy. He was also pronounced dead at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.The remaining victims range in age from 27 to 51, all of whom suffered various gunshot wounds.The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.According to police, a gray or silver van traveled west on Huntingdon and then South in the 2500 block of N. 12th street with an unknown individual(s) firing an assault rifle.Chopper 6 HD was over Temple University Hospital where the victims arrived in private cars for treatment.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said it appears a high powered weapon was used in the shooting. At least eleven shell casings were found at the scene.So far, there is no motive for the shooting. Police are hoping surveillance video with provide more information.------