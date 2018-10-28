PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING

Local synagogues hold vigils for Pittsburgh shooting victims

Local vigils held for Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., October 28, 2018

By
Congregation Or Ami is just one of many synagogues holding vigils Sunday to mourn, to pray and to stand in solidarity with the families affected by the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Congregants filled the seats in Har Zion Temple in Penn Valley and filled the space with song.

"When you don't have words to say, and words aren't going to be enough, what do you do when you come together? And how do you find action items to really help out those who are suffering when it's too early to really know what the needs are going to be?" asked Rabbi Seth Haaz of Har Zion Temple.

For many congregants the need was togetherness and prayer after 11 people were killed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday morning.

"We as Jews and Americans, we must come together and realize that this is something that is really tragic that took place," said Evette Mittin of Lower Merion Township.

Jeff Brotman of Gladwyne said we need to show solidarity, strength and mourning.

"I feel like we're at a funeral," he said. "In fact, we are at a funeral of sorts. A memorial service."

Both vigils had police presence and increased security.

Congregants we spoke to say they are not afraid to come and pray together, to mourn those who were killed.

