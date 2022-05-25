This Is the Oldest Restaurant in Raleigh

EMBED <>More Videos

This Is the Oldest Restaurant in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sometimes something very old can, in fact, be a refreshing change of pace.

Bring your appetite to the Mecca; a historic southern comfort food restaurant that has evolved with the times. It's a cultural epicenter for the city of Raleigh, and the only diner that has an 80-year-old ham hanging on display.

Greek immigrant Nicholas Dombalis opened the restaurant in 1930, and it is still cooking up great meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner 92 years later.

"There's so few of these small little diners here in America...and if you want a true experience, at a true southern diner, it's at the Mecca." says owner, Greg Hatem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishmy go towtvd
TOP STORIES
LIVE: TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas gov. at Uvalde shooting press conference
Philadelphia sheriff's deputy injured in Center City hit-and-run
Teen charged with attempted murder after Coatesville High stabbing
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest react to Texas school shooting
Off-duty officer killed in Philly motorcycle crash
Show More
Philly school district reverses decision on later start times
Car becomes pinned under tractor-trailer on I-95 in South Philly
Mindful Moments with Thai Mama, a podcast to help with stress, trauma
NJ man, puppy recovering after vicious attack by neighbor's dog
36 shots fired, man walking dog killed in Port Richmond
More TOP STORIES News