plus life

Plus Life Episode 1: Live Your Best Life

LOS ANGELES -- In this episode, we're traveling from L.A. to London with a stop in Philadelphia to get some incredible tips in the kitchen from Chef Ted Torres, plus we talk with fitness instructor and single father, Marvin Telp about some easy and accessible at-home workouts, and stay tuned for a very special interview with Erasure's Andrew Bell, who talks about living with HIV and about the band's first new album in 2 years.

Join host Karl Schmid for all of this and so much more on this episode of Plus Life.

Click here to watch more episodes of Plus Life!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleshivlgbtqfitnesslgbtq prideworkoutcookingcelebrity cheflocalishplus life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued; Strong storms possible tonight
$37K raised for Pennsylvania family after deadly road rage shooting
South Jersey family of 8 receives home thanks to 'Griswold's' light display'
Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC
Pa. man devours 2-foot cheesesteak in 1:34 to win trip to Cancun
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
Body camera video shows officers berating 5-year-old boy
Show More
Philly's 'Traveling Tree House' hits the streets with free children's books
Motorcyclist killed after hitting fire hose in West Oak Lane
6 people injured after multi-vehicle crash in Bucks Co.
Hundreds rally in Chinatown to denounce racism
Teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by 12-year-old's parent
More TOP STORIES News