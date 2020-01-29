This record-breaking power lifter overcame blindness and homelessness

Charles King is the Oldest Blind Powerlifter in the nation, but things haven't always come easy for the Philadelphia native.

When King started to go blind, he fell into a deep depression and believed his life and dreams were over. He took to the street to live among the homeless and became addicted to drugs and alcohol.


Eventually, the VA helped him and he learned to live with and embrace his blindness. He reconnected with his girlfriend and met the children he left behind. He dealt with personal loss along the way with the death of his young daughter.

But he soon discovered powerlifting gave him a new lease on life. He used positive mentality to claim two lifting records and title of the nation's oldest blind powerlifter.

Localish tells the story of this inspirational figure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahealthelderlyall goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kenyatta Johnson indicted on federal corruption charges
FOP offers reward for information in Love Park sex assault
LIVE: Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West LA
Potential case of coronavirus in Delaware
Dog attacks 2 kids in Southwest Philadelphia
Hall of Famer, Valley Forge Military grad Doleman dies
LIVE: Questioning phase begins in Trump impeachment trial
Show More
Man finds 7-foot snake in couch, might have been there for months
McClure Elementary reopens, asbestos sealed off in parts of school
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
UPS to expand operations in Pennsylvania, hire 1,700 workers
Bucks County District Attorney files suit against e-cigarette manufacturers
More TOP STORIES News