Robot artist Henri pays homage to essential workers with COVID portraits

PHILADELPHIA -- Da Vinci Art Alliance's robotic drawing arm, Henri, is helping them honor-medical workers, scientists, teachers, artists, and more-by drawing custom portraits of these vital, essential workers.The project and online exhibit, called Everyday Genius, will feature these portraits in a celebration of Philadelphia's unsung leaders and trailblazers.Using a photo, Henri will render their likeness in a drawing that will be shared in a VR gallery at the organization's Da Vinci Fest.