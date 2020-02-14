Sibling trio perform for Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- There's a talented sibling trio from Houston known as Los Luzeros de Rioverde.

Siblings Yaxeni, 14, Ricardo, 11, and Ailyn Rivera, 7, have released three albums and travel the country, playing Norteño music for audiences of thousands.

It was YouTube that first helped them develop a huge following. Their mom started posting videos of the kids performing and they went viral, with one video getting 20 million views.

The siblings not only sing, but play their instruments at the same time.

On July 4, 2020, Los Luzeros de Rioverde will be performing as part of the city's virtual Freedom Over Texas celebration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmusicktrkfreedom over texaslocalish show (lsh)virallocalishhispanic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Phillies pitcher dies in Utah plane crash
6-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at Wildwood resort
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
AccuWeather: Heat Returns Sunday
Multiple injuries in 2 Atlantic City Expressway crashes
2 killed, 1 arrested after car careens into man after collision
Show More
Delco police sergeant fired over Facebook post controversy
Descendants of Declaration signers to tap Liberty Bell
Hand surgeon warns against trend toward fireworks at home
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
Penn State student dies of COVID-19 complications
More TOP STORIES News