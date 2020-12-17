localish

South Philly welcomes Curiosity Doughnut popup

Top Chef Winner Nicholas Elmi has reinvented his restaurant as a doughnut shop during the pandemic.

He has teamed up with James Beard winner Alex Talbot's Curiosity Doughnuts to deliver award-winning doughnuts to a new audience.


The collaboration is a result of the pandemic. Elmi is unable to open his fine dining restaurants so he has opened the space up to serve doughnuts.


