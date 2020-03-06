Free Wigs for Women Suffering From Illness-Related Hair Loss

For women suffering from hair loss due to illnesses, getting their old look back starts with a visit to Hairs 2 U Wig Shop in Philadelphia.

The store features more than 200 wigs with a rainbow of colors and styles ranging from low-key to fabulously flamboyant.


CEO and Founder Lois Arnold has more than 40 years in cosmetology prides herself on treating each customer with dignity as she helps them find themselves again.


Arnold works closely with local hospitals and social agencies to not only provide wigs, but any assistance they can in helping women re-acclimate following their health ordeals.

Hairs 2 U Wig Bank | Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodfeel goodcancerlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 presumed positive coronavirus cases in Pa., including Delaware Co.
Fire consumes shopping plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Coronavirus patient attended gathering in Bucks; 5 schools closed
No identified coronavirus cases in Philadelphia, city officials say
2nd presumptive positive coronavirus case in New Jersey
Pa. Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $1 Million sold in Philly
AccuWeather: Rain and Raw Today With Wet Snowflakes
Show More
Multi-vehicle crash shuts I-95 northbound in Bucks Co.
US coronavirus death toll hits 12 as testing on cruise ship begins
Tunisia attack near US Embassy injures 5 police officers
How coronavirus 'infodemic' is infecting the internet
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
More TOP STORIES News