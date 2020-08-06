localish

Opera music fills the air while you dine at South Philly's Victor Cafe

A lot has changed during this COVID-19 crisis, especially for the restaurant industry.

But a South Philadelphia institution is out to prove that, even in despair, the show must go on.

People have been packing Victor Cafe on Dickinson Street for live opera for years. The restaurant started hiring opera students as servers to provide a concert with meals.

You can catch performances sporadically throughout the week. The Victor Cafe took the show to the second-floor balcony after dining rooms shut down in March.

The cafe initially closed during the pandemic but is now doing takeout and delivery. Plus, they are working on some sort of outdoor dining plan and hope to welcome customers back to the dining room soon. #BeLocalish


The Victor Café | Facebook | Instagram
1303 Dickinson St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-468-3040
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiafyi phillywpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Third Ward mortuary art brings comfort to grieving families
14 year old makes Chicago political history
6-year-old raises over $200K to help save Oakland Zoo
100-year-old state worker celebrates 77 years of service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tugboats will be used to remove barges stuck under I-676 bridge
AccuWeather: Spotty Storms Could Produce More Flash Flooding Today
'This is not normal:' Girl, 6, shot after being caught in Philly gunfire
4 heroes sucked into drainage pipe during Isaias rescue
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Asian-American pregnant woman, daughter attacked in Philly
3rd suspect in 7-year-old's murder expected to surrender
Show More
Philadelphia opens information centers to aid flood victims
Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at LA mansion
Lower Merion School District to start school virtually
Fauci says family still receives death threats, daughters harassed
Morning Moms: Lower Merion family says scheduling is key
More TOP STORIES News