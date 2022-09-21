Philadelphia files lawsuit against owners of apartment building that partially collapsed in Logan

"These people need to make it right. This is wrong," one resident said.

According to the lawsuit the building is "imminently dangerous and uninhabitable."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the owners of the Lindley Towers in the Logan section of the city.

The lawsuit comes after part of the facade on the 7th floor collapsed last Wednesday, forcing an evacuation of the building.

According to the lawsuit, the building is "imminently dangerous and uninhabitable." It also says the management didn't have a valid rental license because it expired in February of 2021. The city is seeking at least $1.5 million.

"Why is it that they aren't putting us in housing?" Tamika Dover asked. She was forced out of the building last week along with around 100 others. She's been living in shelters ever since.

"Why are they not refunding our money?" she said.

Engineers were back out at the building on Camac Street and Lindley Avenue on Wednesday inspecting a gaping hole in the side of the building where the facade collapsed.

They were hired by the owners of the building to look for other structural issues. According to the lawsuit, the collapse was caused by the owners' failure to remediate violations of the Philadelphia code. Action News found nearly 200 violations against the property.

"These people need to make it right. This is wrong," said Dover.

She said the owners offered to give her 28 days in a hotel room in exchange for signing a waiver. She would not accept the offer.

Rosa Abraham is also waiting for a permanent home with her two kids and a woman she cares for. They left the Red Cross shelter set up at Samuel Fels High School gym after it closed Tuesday night.

They are staying in another shelter run by the city for the time being.

"My kids are an emotional wreck," she said. "This will damage them."

The building owners have to appear in court on Thursday at 10 a.m.