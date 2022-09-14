Crews respond to partial collapse at apartment building in city's Logan section

The 50 to 60 residents who live in the building were evacuated, police said.

According to authorities, part of the 7th floor facade began crumbling at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities responded to an apartment building in Philadelphia's Logan section for a report of a partial collapse.

According to authorities, part of the 7th floor facade began crumbling at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The 50 to 60 residents who live in the building were evacuated, police said.

A structural engineer and the department of licensing and inspections are also on scene.

At this point, no injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

This incident was reported around the same time a building in the city's Kensington collapsed.

Fire crews said a three-story rowhouse, with a pizza shop on the ground floor and apartments above, was destroyed at Memphis and York streets.