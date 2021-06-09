Arts & Entertainment

Alicia Vitarelli chats with cast of Loki, newest Marvel series on Disney+

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chatting with the cast of Loki, newest Marvel series on Disney+

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He's Thor's trickster brother, and it seems Loki has more tricks up his sleeve.

The God of Mischief is back, this time with his very own series on Disney+.

Action News had the chance to chat with the cast of Loki ahead of Wednesday's big debut.

EMBED More News Videos

Behind the scenes look at Marvel's "Loki"



The cast tells Action News, the series asks a big question of the god famous for cheating death: Can he continue to cheat his destiny? Or does time have it out for him?

"He's playful. He's charming. He's charismatic, he's kind of smart, and persuasive," said Tom Hiddleston, who portrays Loki. "But on the inside, he's vulnerable and broken and damaged, and he's got lots of grievances. It's always been such a fascinating cocktail."

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays Judge Renslayer, asked, "Can we change our destiny? Can we change our essential nature?"

Wunmi Mosaku, who plays Hunter B-15, says the show asks whether things are predetermined or whether individuals have control over things.

EMBED More News Videos

Alicia Vitarelli interviews the cast of "Loki"



The series is a six-hour-deep dive into the God of Mischief's back story, who he is, and who he's meant to be.

"It's not just a mere mortal. It is a super-powerful being questioning his place in the universe," said head writer Michael Waldron.

Director Kate Herron calls Loki the "gray area" between good and evil.

"Mischief can be fun," Herron said. "It can also be quite complicated."

You can watch Action News' full interviews with the cast and creative time right now on our family of streaming apps like Apple TV and Roku.

Loki debuts Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentdisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News